Canada

Two booking officers acquitted in Nova Scotia jail cell death after retrial

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 12:48 pm
Corey Rogers, 41, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at Halifax Regional Police headquarter's cells on June 16, 2016.
A Nova Scotia judge has acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman made his finding today in the retrial of Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, in relation to the death of Corey Rogers on June 15, 2016.

Fraser and Gardner — who no longer work for the Halifax police — were originally convicted of criminal negligence in November 2019, but the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last year and ordered a new trial.

The original medical examiner’s report linked Rogers’ death to suffocation caused by vomit trapped inside his spit hood, but Chipman accepted testimony at trial that the level of alcohol in the man’s system have been “sufficient” to cause his death.

Corey Rogers lies on the floor under police custody at the Halifax police station, wearing a spit hood at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016 in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts View image in full screen
While the judge said both of the accused exhibited poor judgment for not sending Rogers to hospital and leaving the spit hood on his face, Chipman said this did not “equate with guilt of the criminal charge.”

Rogers’ mother, Jeannette Rogers, told reporters today the ruling disgusted her, adding that she has become weary after the six-year legal battle.

Crown lawyer Christian Vanderhooft says he will review the decision to see whether there are grounds for appeal.

Gardner broke down in relief upon hearing the verdict, and her lawyer, Joel Pink, said both she and Fraser have new employment and “hope to get on with their lives.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
