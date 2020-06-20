Police looking for man in relation to sexual assault in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man in relation to a sexual assault that occurred in Halifax on June 18.

In a statement released on Saturday, police said they received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in the area of a bus shelter on Titus Street between Evans and Main avenues.

According to police, the incident occurred between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

“A man sexually assaulted a woman not believed to be known to him,” police said. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to provide further details at this time”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the time of the incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

