Crime

N.S. RCMP arrest youth for sexual assault in Lower Sackville

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 4:11 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a teenage boy for sexually assaulting a woman and exposing himself in Lower Sackville on Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. on March 19, the 16-year-old male, who appeared to be intoxicated, propositioned the woman and attempted to hug her near a pharmacy on Cobequid Road.

“The male asked the woman if she would have sex with him and he then tried to hug her,” reads a statement from the RCMP on Friday. “The female pushed the suspect away from her and left the area.”

READ MORE: N.S. police watchdog investigating alleged domestic abuse by officer

The woman promptly alerted the RCMP, who also received additional calls about a young male with the same description. One caller told police the teenager “exposed himself to a female on a transit bus,” and was looking in car doors on Hillside Drive, close to the incident at the pharmacy.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested that evening by Lower Sackville RCMP, and the Halifax District RCMP is now investigating the sexual assault complaint.

“The RCMP is reaching out to the woman or women that this male exposed himself to on the transit bus,” said police. “The incident is believed to have occurred on March 19, before 6 p.m.”

READ MORE: Cole Harbour man charged with sexual assault, exploitation

The suspect is described as slim, Caucasian and approximately five feet, six inches tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie and dark pants, and carried a backpack.

Anyone with more information, including prospective victims, are asked to call the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultNova Scotia RCMPGlobal News at 6 HalifaxLower SackvilleHalifax District RCMPCobequid Roadlower sackville rcmp
