Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cole Harbour man charged with sexual assault, exploitation

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 2:23 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 2:26 pm
A 48-year-old Cole Harbour man charged with sexual assault is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court in June.
A 48-year-old Cole Harbour man charged with sexual assault is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court in June. Natasha Pace/Global News

A 48-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation for alleged interactions with a teenage girl.

The man, who is unnamed in a press release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, is set to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 9.

He was released from custody after his arrest on March 17, under the condition that he have no contact with the 15-year-old.

READ MORE: Halifax acupuncturist faces additional sexual assault charge

“The investigation began on March 6 when a friend of the victim was concerned and went to an adult for help,” said the RCMP statement.

“The subsequent police investigation resulted in charges against the accused in relation to a 15-year-old female.”

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation was conducted by the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police’s Integrated Criminal Investigation Division’s Sexual Assault Investigation Team, also known as SAIT.

READ MORE: Defence, Crown present closing arguments at sexual assault trial of Matthew Percy

Those officers believe that “due to the nature of the accused’s position in the community,” there may be additional victims.

They’re encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim or has concerns that someone else might be to contact the SAIT team at 902-490-5020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax Regional PoliceNova Scotia RCMPHalifax crimeHRPCole HarbourDartmouth Provincial Court
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.