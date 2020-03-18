Cole Harbour man charged with sexual assault, exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man from Cole Harbour has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation for alleged interactions with a teenage girl.

The man, who is unnamed in a press release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, is set to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 9.

He was released from custody after his arrest on March 17, under the condition that he have no contact with the 15-year-old.

“The investigation began on March 6 when a friend of the victim was concerned and went to an adult for help,” said the RCMP statement.

“The subsequent police investigation resulted in charges against the accused in relation to a 15-year-old female.”

The investigation was conducted by the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police’s Integrated Criminal Investigation Division’s Sexual Assault Investigation Team, also known as SAIT.

Those officers believe that “due to the nature of the accused’s position in the community,” there may be additional victims.

They’re encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim or has concerns that someone else might be to contact the SAIT team at 902-490-5020.