Crime

Halifax acupuncturist facing additional sexual assault charge

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 12:56 pm
.
. File/Global News

A Halifax acupuncturist has been arrested after he was charged with a 2017 sexual assault.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Halifax Regional Police said a woman contacted them to report that she had been sexually assaulted in May 2017 at 206-1535 Dresden Row in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax acupuncturist facing sexual assault charge

That address is listed as the location of Qing Li Chinese Therapy Clinic, which has been confirmed by police.

As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested Xiao Han Li, 32, who used to work at the clinic, at approximately 12 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Halifax acupuncturist facing 2 additional sexual assault charges

He had previously been charged with two sexual assault charges that allegedly occurred in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face one count of sexual assault.

