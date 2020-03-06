Halifax acupuncturist facing additional sexual assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax acupuncturist has been arrested after he was charged with a 2017 sexual assault.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Halifax Regional Police said a woman contacted them to report that she had been sexually assaulted in May 2017 at 206-1535 Dresden Row in Halifax.

That address is listed as the location of Qing Li Chinese Therapy Clinic, which has been confirmed by police.

As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested Xiao Han Li, 32, who used to work at the clinic, at approximately 12 p.m. on Thursday.

He had previously been charged with two sexual assault charges that allegedly occurred in 2018.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face one count of sexual assault.