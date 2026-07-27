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Crime

Carney, Ford denounce vandalism, shooting at Jewish bakeries in Toronto

By Trevor Popoff & Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two Jewish-owned Toronto bakeries targeted overnight, hate crime unit investigating'
Two Jewish-owned Toronto bakeries targeted overnight, hate crime unit investigating
Toronto police are investigating after two locations of the Jewish-owned Kiva's Bagel Bar were targeted in separate overnight incidents. Investigators say one bakery was struck by gunfire, while a second location had a window smashed with no evidence of gunfire. The Hate Crime Unit and Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are leading the investigation. 
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Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Doug Ford both expressed their disgust with attacks on two Jewish-owned bakeries in Toronto.

Toronto police confirmed Sunday that they are investigating incidents that took place at two Kiva’s Bagel Bar locations.

Investigators say the first call came in at approximately 8:12 a.m., with reports of a window being struck by gunfire at Kiva’s Bagel Bar at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police received another report at about 8:30 a.m. about a broken window at Kiva’s Steeles Avenue West location. There was no evidence of a firearm being used there. No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle, which they believe was involved in both incidents.

Toronto police are searching for this vehicle in connection with two vandalism incidents at Jewish-owned bakeries. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for this vehicle in connection with two vandalism incidents at Jewish-owned bakeries. Toronto Police Service

In a post on X, Carney said he’s appalled at the targeting of the stores, adding that “Canada’s government is absolute in our commitment to combatting the scourge of antisemitism.”

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Ford also posted on X, saying he is disgusted by the incidents at the bakeries. He also commented on a shooting incident at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto on Monday, in which one shot was fired at the building. Police then engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a white sedan, before stopping the chase as per protocol. No connection has been made between the bakery incidents and the Consulate shooting.

Read more: Toronto police descend on U.S. Consulate after shooting outside it

Ford said he expects “all those responsible to be found, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

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