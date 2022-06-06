Menu

Comments

Crime

Robbery with bear spray leads to evacuation of Winnipeg transit bus

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 4:35 pm
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police say a bus passenger was robbed and sprayed with bear spray Friday. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police say a bus passenger was robbed and sprayed with bear spray Friday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg Transit bus had to be evacuated after police say a passenger was sprayed with bear spray during a robbery Friday.

Police were called to the reports of a robbery on a bus near the corner of Edmonton Street and Graham Avenue around 6 p.m.

Winnipeg duo facing robbery, weapons charges after 2 a.m. Ross Avenue stabbing

They say the victim told officers he had been on a bus when two suspects demanded he hand over his backpack.

Police say the suspects followed the man off the bus before they assaulted him and sprayed him with bear spray and took his property.

A nearby passenger was also hit by the bear spray and police say the bus had to be emptied due to contamination.

Police say one of the suspects was caught nearby. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody, police said in a release Monday.

Winnipeg teens charged in robbery with 'sai-style' weapon

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges including robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance and resisting arrest.

Police haven’t said whether they’re looking for any other suspects.

