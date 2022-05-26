Menu

Crime

Winnipeg teens charged in robbery with ‘sai-style’ weapon

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 2:33 pm
Winnipeg police say two 16-year-old boys are facing charges after a 39-year-old man was robbed with a "sai-style" weapon in the West End Sunday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say two 16-year-old boys are facing charges after a 39-year-old man was robbed with a "sai-style" weapon in the West End Sunday. Winnipeg police handout

A pair of teens are facing charges after police say a man was knocked off his bike and assaulted during a robbery in the West End Sunday.

Officers were flagged down near Sargent Avenue and Spence Street around 12:23 a.m. by someone who said a man was being “jumped” in front of a nearby restaurant.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide

Police say a male suspect who had been assaulting a 39-year-old man took off on foot.

They say the suspect pulled out an 18-inch “sai-style weapon” while being chased and later dropped it.

Police say officers used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was treated for what police describe as minor injuries, and the weapon was recovered, police said in a release Thursday.

Read more: Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase

They say a second suspect who fled on the victim’s stolen bicycle was caught near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue with help from AIR1.

Two 16-year-old boys are facing charges.

