Winnipeg teens charged in robbery with ‘sai-style’ weapon

A pair of teens are facing charges after police say a man was knocked off his bike and assaulted during a robbery in the West End Sunday.
Officers were flagged down near Sargent Avenue and Spence Street around 12:23 a.m. by someone who said a man was being “jumped” in front of a nearby restaurant.
Police say a male suspect who had been assaulting a 39-year-old man took off on foot.
They say the suspect pulled out an 18-inch “sai-style weapon” while being chased and later dropped it.
Police say officers used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.
The suspect was treated for what police describe as minor injuries, and the weapon was recovered, police said in a release Thursday.
They say a second suspect who fled on the victim’s stolen bicycle was caught near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue with help from AIR1.
Two 16-year-old boys are facing charges.
