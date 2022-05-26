Winnipeg teens charged in robbery with ‘sai-style’ weapon

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of teens are facing charges after police say a man was knocked off his bike and assaulted during a robbery in the West End Sunday.

Officers were flagged down near Sargent Avenue and Spence Street around 12:23 a.m. by someone who said a man was being “jumped” in front of a nearby restaurant.

Police say a male suspect who had been assaulting a 39-year-old man took off on foot.

They say the suspect pulled out an 18-inch “sai-style weapon” while being chased and later dropped it.

Police say officers used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was treated for what police describe as minor injuries, and the weapon was recovered, police said in a release Thursday.

They say a second suspect who fled on the victim’s stolen bicycle was caught near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue with help from AIR1.

Two 16-year-old boys are facing charges.

Two males, both 16, are facing robbery-related charges after a 39-year-old male was assaulted and robbed of his bicycle over the weekend. An 18-inch sai-style weapon was seized during the incident, and the stolen bike was returned to the victim. Release: https://t.co/W7RLeGd2Fs pic.twitter.com/fEFtXpurAE — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 26, 2022