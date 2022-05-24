Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seek people of interest in downtown homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 12:52 pm
Winnipeg police have described these women as 'people of interest' in connection to a May 19 homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have described these women as 'people of interest' in connection to a May 19 homicide. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help them locate two women considered people of interest in a May 19 homicide at a downtown apartment block.

The incident, initially described by police as a suspicious death, is now being considered a homicide.

The victim, found in a common area at an apartment in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, has been identified as 25-year-old Doris Lydia Trout.

Read more: Homicide investigators look into suspicious death in downtown Winnipeg

Police said they’re looking for any information that will help identify the two women, or if anyone can provide information about their location before and after the incident.

Anyone with details is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

