Homicide investigators look into suspicious death in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the suspicious death of a woman at a downtown apartment block.

Police said they were called to the apartment complex, in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., where they found the woman dead in a common area.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage, or who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area, is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

