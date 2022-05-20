Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators look into suspicious death in downtown Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 2:57 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the suspicious death of a woman at a downtown apartment block.

Police said they were called to the apartment complex, in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., where they found the woman dead in a common area.

Read more: ‘It’s a number we’re not proud of’ — Winnipeg hits 20 homicides by mid-May

Anyone with information or surveillance footage, or who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area, is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible' Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagSuspicious Death tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tagDowntown Winnipeg tagWoman found dead taghomicide investigators tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers