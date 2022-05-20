Homicide investigators look into suspicious death in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the suspicious death of a woman at a downtown apartment block.
Police said they were called to the apartment complex, in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Thursday at 4:30 a.m., where they found the woman dead in a common area.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage, or who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area, is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
