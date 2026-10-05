12-year-old girl killed in Baltimore shooting over alleged parking dispute

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A 12-year-old girl was killed when she was caught in the crossfire of gunshots between two men who were allegedly arguing over a parking space in a Baltimore park where a youth football game was being played, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple calls for discharging in reference to the shooting that took place on Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m. local time, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said in a press release.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A 12-year-old female victim was also located and transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound,” police said.

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“Despite medical efforts, the 12-year-old victim was pronounced deceased by hospital staff,” police added.

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While officers were on scene, two victims, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, walked into hospitals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds, according to police.

At approximately 10 p.m. local time, detectives were also notified of a 35-year-old woman who walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for a graze wound to the back.

The four remaining victims are currently in stable condition, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

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Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told a news conference that the two men involved in an argument believed to be over a parking spoke began shooting at each other, and the girl and the woman were stuck by bullets.

Worley said that police are seeking “at least” two suspects.

He also said that the 12-year-old girl wasn’t a direct target of the shooting.

“What we know is there was some type of argument between two cowards,” Worley said. “They both opened fire on each other. In the crossfire, a 12-year-old little girl, who was probably down there watching football, was shot and killed.”

Police were still processing the scene in the expansive park, and Worley said it wasn’t immediately known how many shots were fired. He urged anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact police.

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“Two grown men got into an argument, and now a 12-year-old is gone,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the news conference. “We never should have to say something like that. What happened out here today is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Baltimore Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives and those who wish to remain anonymous to utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

This isn’t the first fatally that has taken place over a parking spot dispute in the U.S. in recent months.

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In June, a 62-year-old man was reportedly fatally shot by a woman in a Walmart parking lot in North Lauderdale, Fla., following an argument over a parking spot, police said in a news release.

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The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it received a call reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located Bart Diguglielmo suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said.

Paramedics transported Diguglielmo to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an adult female and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation over a parking space in the Walmart parking lot prior to the shooting,” police added.

According to investigators, the shooter, an adult female, remained on scene and co-operated with detectives.

The woman, Melissa Payne, told investigators that the shooting was in self-defence.

According to a Broward State Attorney’s Office memo released in September, Payne won’t face charges for the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that a video showed the man “aggressively approach” Payne as she had a gun in her hand.

Under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, Payne had the right to stand her ground if she felt she was in reasonable fear of death or great bodily harm, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

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“The video does not demonstrate that [Payne] was in the right, rather it demonstrates that the State of Florida cannot overcome her claim that she was in reasonable fear of great bodily harm by clear and convincing evidence,” the memo said.

“Florida is a Stand Your Ground State. [Payne] did not have to wait to be attacked before resorting to deadly force. She did not have to retreat as long as her fear was reasonable and no evidence has been presented to disprove that,” the memo added.

—With files from The Associated Press