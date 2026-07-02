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U.S. News

Florida woman fatally shot man during Walmart parking spot fight: police

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 4:06 pm
1 min read
A file photo of empty shopping carts collected from the parking lot at Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. View image in full screen
A file photo of shopping carts collected from the parking lot at Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on April 10, 2025. Companies-Tariff Impact FILE - Empty shopping carts are collected from the parking lot at Walmart store in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (
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A 62-year-old man was reportedly fatally shot by a woman in a Walmart parking lot in North Lauderdale, Fla., following an argument over a parking spot, police said in a news release.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 12:28 p.m. local time on Tuesday reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located Bart Diguglielmo suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said.

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Paramedics transported Diguglielmo to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

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“The preliminary investigation revealed an adult female and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation over a parking space in the Walmart parking lot prior to the shooting,” police added.

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According to investigators, the shooter, an adult female, remained on scene and co-operated with detectives.

The woman, who has not been identified, told investigators that the shooting was in self-defence.

“I was walking up and heard a lady screaming,” a witness told CBS News Miami. “She was screaming and she was saying a lot of things.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives say that upon completion of their investigation, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

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