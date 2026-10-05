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Crime

Guelph teen charged in 2025 collision that saw 18-year-old die

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 9:53 am
1 min read
Quebec police View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash at a crime scene. Matt Rourke/AP Photo via The Canadian Press
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A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened in the Guelph, Ont., area more than a year ago.

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Oct. 30, 2025, at approximately 4 p.m. in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

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An 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of the collision, with a 16-year-old male transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries.

Months later on Sept. 24, 2026, a 17-year-old from Guelph was arrested by Wellington County OPP and charged with dangerous operation causing death.

The teen has since been released from police custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a future date to face the charge. A date has not yet been set.

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Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teen’s identity won’t be disclosed.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

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