Guelph teen charged in 2025 collision that saw 18-year-old die

A 17-year-old male has been charged in connection with a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened in the Guelph, Ont., area more than a year ago.
Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Oct. 30, 2025, at approximately 4 p.m. in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
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An 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of the collision, with a 16-year-old male transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries.
Months later on Sept. 24, 2026, a 17-year-old from Guelph was arrested by Wellington County OPP and charged with dangerous operation causing death.
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The teen has since been released from police custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a future date to face the charge. A date has not yet been set.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teen’s identity won’t be disclosed.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
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