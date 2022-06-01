Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Winnipeg duo facing robbery, weapons charges after 2 a.m. Ross Avenue stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 2:16 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Two Winnipeggers are facing theft and weapons charges after a man was robbed and stabbed while walking on Ross Avenue at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said an area resident who witnessed the attack called them to the scene, where they found the victim — in his 30s — seriously injured. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later updated to stable.

Read more: Teen arrested in Dauphin stabbing, RCMP say

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were located and taken into custody. Police said the suspects still had the victim’s property when they were picked up.

Trending Stories

According to major crimes investigators, the suspects and victims were unknown to each other, but were walking in the same area. The duo confronted the victim and demanded his belongings, before assaulting and stabbing him and taking off on foot.

Click to play video: 'Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say' Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say
Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say – May 25, 2022
Winnipeg police Assault Stabbing Robbery Winnipeg Police Service crime in winnipeg Winnipeg stabbing

