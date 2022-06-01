Winnipeg duo facing robbery, weapons charges after 2 a.m. Ross Avenue stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeggers are facing theft and weapons charges after a man was robbed and stabbed while walking on Ross Avenue at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said an area resident who witnessed the attack called them to the scene, where they found the victim — in his 30s — seriously injured. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later updated to stable.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were located and taken into custody. Police said the suspects still had the victim’s property when they were picked up.

According to major crimes investigators, the suspects and victims were unknown to each other, but were walking in the same area. The duo confronted the victim and demanded his belongings, before assaulting and stabbing him and taking off on foot.

