Crime

Teen arrested in Dauphin stabbing, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 1:56 pm
RCMP Dauphin detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Dauphin detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have a 17-year-old in custody and are continuing to look for other suspects after an early morning stabbing in a Dauphin alley.

Police said they were called to the alley behind 2nd Avenue Southwest around 1 a.m. Sunday, where they found a 21-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds and a man, 20, with a single stab wound. Both were taken to hospital.

According to police, the two victims were walking down the street when they came upon a group of men chasing another group of people, they tried to get out of the way by taking the back lane, where they were attacked by people in the second group.

Trending Stories

3 charged after man stabbed several times at southern Manitoba gravel pit

A 17-year-old boy was found and arrested. After being taken to hospital due to injuries he sustained while resisting arrest, police said, he was released back into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

