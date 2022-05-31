3 charged after man stabbed several times at southern Manitoba gravel pit

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects have an upcoming court date after a stabbing incident Sunday night at a gravel pit in the RM of Roland, Manitoba RCMP said.

According to police, the victim, 18, was at the gravel pit with friends when a fight broke out with another group of people and he was stabbed several times.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries before being transported to Winnipeg for further medical care.

Pembina Valley RCMP were able to identify and arrest a trio of suspects later that night, including two 17-year-olds from Winkler and an 18-year-old from Reinfeld.

The Winkler youths have been charged with assault with a weapon, while the 18-year-old faces an aggravated assault charge.

All three will appear in court in Morden this August.

