Crime

3 charged after man stabbed several times at southern Manitoba gravel pit

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 1:27 pm
Calgary man facing numerous charges after leading Mounties on a wild chase across western Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Three suspects between the ages of 17 and 18 are facing charges after a Manitoba stabbing. File / Global News

Three suspects have an upcoming court date after a stabbing incident Sunday night at a gravel pit in the RM of Roland, Manitoba RCMP said.

According to police, the victim, 18, was at the gravel pit with friends when a fight broke out with another group of people and he was stabbed several times.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries before being transported to Winnipeg for further medical care.

Read more: Winnipeg police charge 6 after man stabbed, forcibly confined

Pembina Valley RCMP were able to identify and arrest a trio of suspects later that night, including two 17-year-olds from Winkler and an 18-year-old from Reinfeld.

Trending Stories

The Winkler youths have been charged with assault with a weapon, while the 18-year-old faces an aggravated assault charge.

All three will appear in court in Morden this August.

Click to play video: 'Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say' Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say
Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagStabbing tagManitoba RCMP tagcrime in Manitoba tagGravel Pit tagWinkler tagPembina Valley RCMP tagReinfeld tag

