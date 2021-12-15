Menu

hitchhiker
December 15 2021 10:43pm
00:33

Manitoba RCMP say hitchhiker who stabbed a driver shot and killed by police

Manitoba RCMP say a hitchhiker who stabbed a driver has been shot and killed by police.

