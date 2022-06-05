Menu

Lifestyle

Artists, artisans and crafters take over Vernon for largest craft fair in the Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Artists, artisans and crafters take over Vernon for Creative Chaos' Artists, artisans and crafters take over Vernon for Creative Chaos
If you are in the market for something unique for your home, a fresh gift idea or something delicious you may find the perfect thing at Vernon's Creative Chaos which is the largest art and craft show in the Valley . Sydney Morton visited on day two to see what was in stock.

Hundreds of crafters, artists and artisans have converged for the largest craft and art show in the valley.

Creative Chaos has returned to celebrate its 47th year, showcasing vendors from across the country at the Vernon Recreation Centre, The Vernon Curling Club and the Priest Valley Arena. The event includes specialty food products, a food court, jewelry, art, ceramics, books and more.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. artist crafts twist on traditional Dream Catchers

“We have so much going on this year. We have over 190 vendors, three buildings full of crafts, a food fair, face painting, and so much food,” said Ingrid Baron, Creative Chaos president.

Suzanne Lalonde brought a spread of her acrylic creations including ornate Lazy Susans, charcuterie boards and vessels.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Royal Bison returns to community with in-person-only Edmonton art fair

“It’s a functional artwork that I make, I started with alcohol inks, then moved into resin, then moved into acrylic pouring, then I just combined it all into something I could sell at markets that is functional and not just wall hangings,” said Lalonde, creator of Art by Suzanne.

Creative Chaos runs June 3-5. For more information visit their website www.creativechaoscrafts.com

