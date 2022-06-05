Artists, artisans and crafters take over Vernon for largest craft fair in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of crafters, artists and artisans have converged for the largest craft and art show in the valley.

Creative Chaos has returned to celebrate its 47th year, showcasing vendors from across the country at the Vernon Recreation Centre, The Vernon Curling Club and the Priest Valley Arena. The event includes specialty food products, a food court, jewelry, art, ceramics, books and more.

“We have so much going on this year. We have over 190 vendors, three buildings full of crafts, a food fair, face painting, and so much food,” said Ingrid Baron, Creative Chaos president.

Suzanne Lalonde brought a spread of her acrylic creations including ornate Lazy Susans, charcuterie boards and vessels.

“It’s a functional artwork that I make, I started with alcohol inks, then moved into resin, then moved into acrylic pouring, then I just combined it all into something I could sell at markets that is functional and not just wall hangings,” said Lalonde, creator of Art by Suzanne.

Creative Chaos runs June 3-5. For more information visit their website www.creativechaoscrafts.com