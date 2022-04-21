Royal Bison returns to community with in-person-only Edmonton art fair

Send this page to someone via email

After two years of online sales, the Royal Bison Art & Craft Fair is returning to the community with an in-person-only event in Edmonton on Mother’s Day weekend.

The twice-annual thoughtfully curated event, which supports and highlights local artists and designers, runs May 6-8 at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Society (8426 Gateway Blvd.), just north of the Strathcona Farmer’s Market.

“It was a really wild two years on the internet,” organizer Vikki Wiercinski said. “We really felt the love from Edmontonians who like to shop local and like to support art and design in the city, but we really missed seeing everybody in person. That was the really important part, that has really been the heart of Royal Bison.

“We’re really excited to come back to our community and to come back into our venue and to be back in-person,” she added.

Royal Bison runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $4; kids under 12 are free.

This year, there are more than 70 vendors. Royal Bison has low table fees to keep the fair accessible for all vendors and welcomes a diverse group of makers.

“We are very supportive of our diverse maker community and we’re very, very happy to be highlighting designers and artists who are new to the scene and who are underrepresented in our design spaces,” Wiercinski said.

Cree artist Jess Sanderson-Barry of JShine Designs will be showcasing tanned hide and beadwork earrings.

The husband-and-wife woodworking team Anthony and Alysha Eslava (Ace Wood Co.) has handmade Edmonton-themed cribbage boards.

“There’s hand-poured soy candles from a new Royal Bison vendor Kejina Robinson of BLK ROSE Candle, and she celebrates Black stories.”

There are beautiful ceramic mugs made by engineer-turned-ceramicist Jen Jong of JYJ Ceramics.

“We also have embroidery kits and craft kits that you can get if you’re really inspired by coming to a craft fair and seeing all the really amazing work. You can make it on your own time. Alexandra Stratkotter of Florals and Floss Embroidery will have a wildflower embroidery kit that you can pick up and take home and try yourself,” Wiercinski told Global News.

“Lots of creativity to explore.”

View image in full screen JYJ Ceramics, Royal Bison May 2022. Courtesy: Royal Bison

While vendors and organizers are thrilled to be back in person, they’re all grateful for the online support during the pandemic.

“The online sale — and everyone who’s shopped the online sale — has actually been a complete lifeline to the art and design community,” Wiercinski said.

“The support meant so, so much. Every dollar that was spent in the local economy with our local artists and designers was really, really meaningful to all of them. It paid people’s rent, it helped them buy new supplies for their studios, in some cases, put food on the table.”

“Online shopping is kind of here to stay but I doubt you’re going to find something wonderfully unique within Amazon. That’s what you come to Royal Bison for,” she said.

“The most beautiful things I have in my home are actually made by Edmonton artists.

“I don’t know how many things that we buy from a mass-produced store we have the same feelings for. There’s just a lot of joy in owning locally made goods.”

“The things you’re buying at Royal Bison — there’s only a few of them … It’s very unique and very special.

“The people who make them really pour their ideas and their thoughts and their love and their care into these objects too. There’s a lot of joy and beautiful community feeling in supporting the work that all these vendors and makers do.”

View image in full screen Courtesy: Royal Bison