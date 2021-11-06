Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
November 6 2021 5:21pm
01:39

One of Halifax’s largest craft fairs kicks off

‘Christmas at The Forum’ is one of Halifax’s largest and earliest craft fairs – offering Christmas crafts, antiques and food vendors. The big show kicked off this weekend. Amber Fryday has more.

