‘Christmas at the Forum’: A Halifax tradition since 1978

“Christmas At The Forum” offers a little something for everyone. From crafts to antiques and food, the event is one of Halifax’s largest and earliest craft fairs — and a holiday tradition since 1978.

This year, Christmas at the Forum will take place over five consecutive weekends. This weekend, the “Big Show” took place, hosting over 330 vendors.

“It feels like we’re back. It feels like the old days. Everybody is smiling. Everybody is happy to see each other,” said Chris Banks, who is the owner of Christmas At The Forum.

Typically, the event brings in around 30,000. Banks says he feels confident that he will see similar numbers this year although we are still in the midst of a pandemic.

The event was still held last year, which made things difficult for Banks and the vendors. There were an hour and a half time slots put in place with 15-minute increments in between to clean.

This year, things are a little more normal. Tickets can be purchased online in order for contact tracing and shoppers and vendors must be double vaccinated in order to attend.

“There’s the money side of life but there’s also the mental side of life, that feeling of freedom. The feeling of comradeship and being a part of society again,” said Banks.

Donna Ruggers has been a vendor for the last 30 years and says she starts preparing for the show a year in advance.

“It’s always been a Christmasy show and the customers keep coming back and they’re wonderful customers, so it’s the spirit. Even if I don’t do well, it’s fun to be here,” she said.

Heather Desveaux attended with her daughter and her mother-in-law.

She says the show has become a tradition for her. One of her favorite vendors, Pumpkin Village, makes homemade ornaments, which she purchased for her first Christmas with her husband years ago. She also purchased “Baby’s First Christmas” ornaments there when she had her twins.

“We always find some really nice personal gifts that are locally made and we really love to support local makers and crafters.”

The craft fair will continue over the next four weekends on a much smaller scale. Boutique shows will be offered with around 100 vendors at the Halifax Forum Multi Purpose Centre.