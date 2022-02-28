Kelowna, B.C. artist crafts twist on traditional Dream Catchers

Bead by bead Nancy Luis weaves a story through her Spirit Catchers that are a twist on traditional Dream Catchers.
She says her intricate creations are filled with deep spiritual meaning — the beads and their placements, two souls meeting, or the Medicine Wheel, accompanied by semi-precious stones and a prayer.
Read more: Kelowna, B.C., artist uses the canvas to share his story of addiction, homelessness and triumph
“The Medicine Wheel is all about balance, physical, mental, emotional, spiritual,” said Luis.
Each piece Louis creates is accompanied by a story that dives deeper into the the animal it resembles.
Luis is showcasing her works of art around the valley at arts and craft markets. For more information about Luis and her work visit her website www.dreamcatchersbynancya.com
Comments