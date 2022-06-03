Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Saint John Police Force officer charged with assault with a weapon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 4:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Saint John Police Force officers about to get body cameras' Saint John Police Force officers about to get body cameras
Body cameras are about to become a reality for the Saint John Police Force. Training has already begun and it won’t be long before every officer is equipped with a camera. Travis Fortnum reports. – Apr 6, 2022

A Saint John police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon, the city’s police force announced Friday.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said Const. Nicholas Roy, a 17-year member of the force, was charged as a result of a public complaint and subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

Read more: Saint John police officer charged with falsifying police report

Roy is scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 8. Pending criminal proceedings, he has been reassigned to administrative duties with no public contact.

The police force said a Police Act investigation will follow once the criminal court proceedings have concluded.

“The Saint John Police holds our members to the highest standard of accountability. Any complaints of excessive force are taken very seriously,” police chief Robert Bruce said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saint John police officer accused of falsifying report elects judge and jury trial

“We are committed to maintaining public trust and always remaining transparent. We will provide the public with further updates as the court process permits and we remain confident in the judicial process.”

Roy is the third Saint John police officer to face criminal charges in the last year.

Read more: Saint John police officer facing assault charges after excessive force investigation

In November 2021, Sgt. David Kimball was charged with falsifying a police report.

And in December of that year, Const. Benaiah Sok was charged with assault causing bodily harm following an excessive force investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
assault with a weapon tagsaint john police force tagOfficer Charged tagpolice officer charged tagPolice Charged tagsaint john police officer charged tagPolice Act investigation tagconst. nichlas roy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers