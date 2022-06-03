Saint John Police Force officer charged with assault with a weapon

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint John police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon, the city’s police force announced Friday.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said Const. Nicholas Roy, a 17-year member of the force, was charged as a result of a public complaint and subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

Read more: Saint John police officer charged with falsifying police report

Roy is scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 8. Pending criminal proceedings, he has been reassigned to administrative duties with no public contact.

The police force said a Police Act investigation will follow once the criminal court proceedings have concluded.

“The Saint John Police holds our members to the highest standard of accountability. Any complaints of excessive force are taken very seriously,” police chief Robert Bruce said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saint John police officer accused of falsifying report elects judge and jury trial

“We are committed to maintaining public trust and always remaining transparent. We will provide the public with further updates as the court process permits and we remain confident in the judicial process.”

Roy is the third Saint John police officer to face criminal charges in the last year.

Read more: Saint John police officer facing assault charges after excessive force investigation

In November 2021, Sgt. David Kimball was charged with falsifying a police report.

And in December of that year, Const. Benaiah Sok was charged with assault causing bodily harm following an excessive force investigation.