Crime

Saint John police officer charged with falsifying police report

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 11:07 am
An officer with the Saint John Police Force has been charged in connection to providing a false report during an investigation.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said it received a complaint from Public Prosecutions about the officer’s actions during an investigation on April 17 and 18 in Saint John.

The release did not say what the nature of the investigation was and the RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more: N.B. RCMP recover body in submerged vehicle driven off ferry

Sgt. David Kimball of Quispamsis, N.B. was charged with falsifying a police report, obstruction of justice by providing a false report and breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office.

The charges were laid in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday and a summons was issued to the accused to appear on Dec. 8.

The RCMP says the investigation is continuing.

The Saint John Police Force could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

