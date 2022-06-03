AGLC to allow earlier liquor sales during Calgary Stampede

Alcohol service at the Calgary Stampede appears to be back to its pre-pandemic self as the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission has given the green light for party goers to start their party a little earlier than usual.

On Friday, AGLC announced it will grant bars, restaurants and lounges in Calgary to have the option to start serving alcohol at 8 a.m. within the duration of the Stampede, which runs from July 8 to 17.

On the day of the parade, business establishments along the route will be able to start liquor service at 7 a.m.

Private events may also obtain prior approval from AGLC to start serving beverages as early as 6:30 a.m.

The new start time blankets all businesses that have Class A, B and C liquor licenses. In a news release, AGLC said licensees do not have to apply for this particular extension.

Regular closing hours will not change and all other rules among the various licences remain in effect.

