Albertans can now buy pot online from private companies as AGLC exits digital sales

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can now order marijuana products straight from private retailers in the province.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) issued a reminder on Monday that retailers are now able to add an online component to their storefronts.

The move to allow licensed retailers to sell pot on the internet ends the province’s involvement in the online cannabis business. The AGLC’s Alberta Cannabis website ceased sales on Tuesday.

Read more: Private online pot sales to begin in Alberta on Tuesday

According to a news release on Monday, for Alberta stores to offer online sales, licensed cannabis retailers must operate a physical store and receive an endorsement to their licence from AGLC.

Cannabis retailers are also be responsible for ensuring that their online platforms meet all AGLC, municipal, provincial and federal legislation and regulatory requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 Private online cannabis sales to begin in Alberta Private online cannabis sales to begin in Alberta

“Updating Alberta’s approach to online legal cannabis sales gives Albertans more choices, provides retailers new revenue opportunities and encourages industry innovation and diversification,” said Kandice Machado, chief executive officer, AGLC.

“AGLC will continue to prioritize health and safety for Albertans and ensure all online cannabis retailers meet federal and provincial cannabis legislated requirements and regulations.”

Pot shops can also offer the option of delivery for their customers under the amendments made to the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

The commission said it will inspect online sites on an ongoing basis to ensure compliance. Additionally, retailers must prominently display several pieces of information so Albertans can easily identify a site has been endorsed by AGLC for legal cannabis sales.

Story continues below advertisement

Those signs include:

all of the licensees’ licence numbers

all of the licensed premises names and physical addresses

public education materials and a link to AGLC’s cannabis licensee search page on aglc.ca

AGLC will remain responsible for the wholesale and distribution of retail cannabis products along with ensuring licensed private retailers meet the regulatory compliance guidelines for cannabis.

Currently, there are over 700 licensed retailers and more than 2,000 cannabis products available in the province.