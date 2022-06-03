Menu

Stratford, Ont. man waving sword enters river: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 3, 2022 12:52 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stratford Police/Facebook

Stratford, Ont., police say a man has been charged after a series of events that included weapons, negotiations in river waters and a school hold and secure.

It began around 1 p.m. Wednesday when police say they received reports of a man dressed in black waving a large sword near the Thomas Orr Dam.

Officers went to the area and found the man along the north side of the Avon River hiding behind a tree.

When officers tried to speak with him, the man jumped into the river, crossed to the other side and began walking towards Stratford Intermediate School (SIS) while still holding the sword.

Police contacted SIS’s principal and asked the school to be put into a hold and secure due to the proximity of the situation.

Police say they don’t believe the school was targeted by the suspect and the hold and secure was to keep students indoors.

The man then went back into the Avon River where officers attempted negotiations from the bank of the river.

An officer eventually went into the water with the man to continue negotiations.

Around 3:40 p.m., the man came out of the water and peacefully surrendered himself, police say.

Officers searched him and found several other weapons along with the sword including a prohibited butterfly knife and a small hatchet.

Police also found a small amount of meth.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to hospital.

During the investigation, police learned the man had unlawfully entered his ex-spouse’s house earlier that day with the sword.

No one was hurt and nothing was damaged, police say.

After his release from the hospital, the man, age 34, was arrested and charged.

The man was held in custody has he awaited a bail hearing.

