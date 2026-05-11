Fredericton, Moncton getting new mayors after New Brunswick municipal elections

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Two of New Brunswick’s three biggest cities are getting new mayors.

Unofficial results from Elections New Brunswick show Steve Hicks winning the mayoral race in Fredericton, and Shawn Crossman coming out on top in Moncton.

Hicks, a longtime Fredericton city councillor, beat former MP Jenica Atwin in the race to replace Kate Rogers, who did not seek re-election.

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Former Moncton mayor Dawn Arnold was appointed to the Senate in 2025 and was replaced by Deputy Mayor Paulette Thériault on an acting basis.

In Saint John, Donna Reardon won a second term as mayor after beating her next closest challenger by a comfortable margin.

People across the province went to the polls on Monday to select mayors, councillors and other local representatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.