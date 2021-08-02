Menu

Crime

Pair chased by man with knife after refusing to buy drugs: London, Ont., police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 2, 2021 2:45 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Stelsone via Getty Images

London, Ont., police say a 35-year-old has been charged after a pair was chased by a man holding a knife.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. Friday, two people were in the area of Dundas Street and Maitland Street when they were approached by a man they didn’t know.

The man asked if they wanted to buy drugs and the pair said no.

Read more: Serious assault probe ends in rooftop standoff with officers, London man charged: police

Police say the man then took out a six-inch knife and chased after the pair while yelling threats as they ran away.

Trending Stories

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man. He faces drug and weapon related charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

