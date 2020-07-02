London, Ont., man arrested after samurai sword swung in public: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 43-year-old man from London, Ont., has been arrested after a man threatened the public with a samurai sword earlier this week.

Police say on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m., police were called after a man in the area of Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North was seen swinging what appeared to be a samurai sword and knife.

Police say the man was making threats to the public with the large sword, asking them to stay six feet away from him.

Police later seized a two-foot sword, a knife with a 12-inch blade and a four-inch folding knife.

There were no reported injuries.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act, police say.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

