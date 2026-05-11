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Canada

Saskatchewan officials urge caution as dry weather triggers wildfires

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 7:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Officials urge caution as dry weather triggers wildfires'
Officials urge caution as dry weather triggers wildfires
WATCH: A wildfire that officials previously had under control reignited in Starblanket and Little Black Bear First Nations, which is about an hour and a half northeast of Regina. Hannah Sangster is in the area with more on the plea from first responders.
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On Monday, May 11, a wildfire that Saskatchewan officials previously had under control in Starblanket and Little Black Bear First Nations, about an hour and a half northeast of Regina, reignited.

Before the fire reignited, no homes were lost, but some family barns and sheds that used to stand tall now lie in piles of ash.

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As winds picked back up, so did the flames, and first responders continue to evacuate those necessary.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency shared that much of the south and central parts of the province are favourable for extreme fire behaviours.

Officials are urging people to use extreme caution over the coming days with dry and hot conditions in the forecast.

Hannah Sangster is in the area with more on the plea from first responders.

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