Saskatchewan officials urge caution as dry weather triggers wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, May 11, a wildfire that Saskatchewan officials previously had under control in Starblanket and Little Black Bear First Nations, about an hour and a half northeast of Regina, reignited.

Before the fire reignited, no homes were lost, but some family barns and sheds that used to stand tall now lie in piles of ash.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As winds picked back up, so did the flames, and first responders continue to evacuate those necessary.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency shared that much of the south and central parts of the province are favourable for extreme fire behaviours.

Officials are urging people to use extreme caution over the coming days with dry and hot conditions in the forecast.

Hannah Sangster is in the area with more on the plea from first responders.