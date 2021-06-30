Man faces attempted murder charge after incident involving sword in downtown Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say one man is facing an attempted murder charge after a dramatic incident involving a sword yesterday.

Police have been outside a residence on Princess Street for the last two days for the investigation.

The fight began in the early hours Tuesday morning inside a residence in downtown Kingston.

Police say one man had a baseball bat, and the other had a sword.

“During the confrontation, a 48-year-old male struck the 37-year-old accused with a baseball bat before fleeing the building via the fire escape,” says Const. Cam Mack, spokesperson for the Kingston Police.

“The accused then grabbed a sword and left the building through the main floor, where he was overheard making threats to kill the other male.”

Story continues below advertisement

The altercation started inside the building, but eventually spilled out on to Garrett Street and into a nearby construction site.

“The male with the bat struck the accused in the head/face, while the accused swung the sword repeatedly cutting the other male in multiple areas,” says Mack.

“The two separated and the accused returned to the building where he left the sword before going to a nearby store.”

Police confirmed that the two men involved in the fight were arrested and sustained serious injuries before being transported to the hospital.

They say the man with the bat remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Kingston Police seeking suspect in connection with hit and run

“One male has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats and possessed weapon with the purpose of committing an offence,” says Detective Matt Murphy of the Kingston Police.

“The investigation is currently still ongoing and the charges may change, depending on the results of the continued investigation.”

Police say that the men involved in the altercation knew each other.

Although Murphy would not comment on the extent of the injuries or the cause of the fight, he said there is no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Police obtained a search warrant and have been in and out of the Princess Street location for the last two days gathering evidence.

1:25 Kingston Police, family, and community mourn the loss of Sgt. Steve Carter Kingston Police, family, and community mourn the loss of Sgt. Steve Carter – May 21, 2021