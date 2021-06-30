Menu

Canada

Truck crashes into Kingston, Ont. comic book store: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 1:56 pm
Kingston police say the driver of the vehicle lost control of the truck and crashed it into the front of SBT Comics and Games in the city's west end. View image in full screen
Kingston police say the driver of the vehicle lost control of the truck and crashed it into the front of SBT Comics and Games in the city's west end. SBT Comics

A west end business in Kingston, Ont., is temporarily closed after a truck came crashing through its storefront.

Police say the truck crashed into SBT Comics and Games on Bayridge Drive just before noon Wednesday.

Read more: ‘We help each other when somebody is in trouble’: Kingston comic book store owner after break-in

The driver, a man in his 60s, lost control and crashed through the store’s door and front window.

The driver was not injured but an employee inside the store was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Police added that there are no charges pending at this time.

