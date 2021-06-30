Truck crashes into Kingston, Ont. comic book store: police

A west end business in Kingston, Ont., is temporarily closed after a truck came crashing through its storefront.
Police say the truck crashed into SBT Comics and Games on Bayridge Drive just before noon Wednesday.
The driver, a man in his 60s, lost control and crashed through the store’s door and front window.
The driver was not injured but an employee inside the store was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police say.
Police added that there are no charges pending at this time.
