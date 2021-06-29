Kingston Police seeking suspect in connection with hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are looking for a suspect that was involved in a hit and run collision earlier this week.

The collision occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Concession Street and Kingscourt Avenue.

Police say there were two pickup trucks involved in the collision.

“A Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound while a Ford pickup truck was westbound,” says Const. Cam Mack with the Kingston Police Traffic Safety Division.

“Initial investigation indicates the Chevrolet truck crossed the centre line and struck the drive side of the Ford, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.”

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the Chevrolet was not the owner of the vehicle, and he fled the collision scene,” says Mack.

“Police and K9 responded, however the suspect was not located.”

The suspect is described as a 45-50 year old white man with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki pants.

