Crime

Guelph man charged with impaired driving after reversing into police cruiser

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 10:41 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say charges have been laid against a driver after he allegedly backed up into a cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say charges have been laid against a driver after he allegedly backed up into a cruiser.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Baker Street and Quebec Street when he reportedly saw a vehicle that appeared to have no mufflers.

After coming to a stop, police said the car backed into the cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Trending Stories

While speaking to the driver, investigators said the officer noticed an odour of alcohol on his breath and several empty beer cans inside the car.

While at the police station, they said further testing revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

A 33-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving.

Police also suspended his driver’s licence for 90 days and his car was impounded for seven days.

