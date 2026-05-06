Cannabis store employee sexually assaulted during robbery, Winnipeg police say

Police say a man is facing charges after an employee of a Winnipeg cannabis shop was sexually assaulted during a robbery Tuesday night.
Police allege the suspect entered the store in the Centennial neighbourhood and waited for a customer to leave before locking himself and an employee inside. He then allegedly went behind the counter and sexually assaulted the 24-year-old employee, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said.
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The employee was working in the shop alone, police said.
The employee pushed the man away, ran outside and called 911. Police say she was uninjured.
“The suspect fled on foot with an unknown quantity of cannabis products before police arrived,” the release said.
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The suspect was caught around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Main Street and arrested, the WPS said.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000. Police said he was also subject to a warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.
He was released after agreeing to appear in court at a later date.
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