Crime

Guelph man charged with impaired driving and drug offences after found asleep in car: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 16, 2022 11:12 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Investigators say the 68-year-old man appeared to be under the influence after being woken up while asleep in a running car on Sunday evening. He is due in court on July 5. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police say a 68-year-old Guelph man is facing impaired driving and drug-related charges.

They said officers were called to the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Paisley Road on Sunday just after 6 p.m., where they found a man slumped over the steering wheel inside of a running vehicle.

The man was reportedly woken up and arrested before officers searched his car.

While searching the vehicle, police said they found small amounts of suspected cocaine and meth, among other drugs.

Trending Stories

They said officers also found ecstasy and Xanax, in addition to more than $1,100 in cash.

The accused has been charged with impaired operation, possessing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

