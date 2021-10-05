Driver facing impaired charge also suspected of peddling cocaine, Guelph police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an allegedly impaired driver is also facing cocaine trafficking charges after he was arrested early Tuesday.

Just before 4 a.m., police said witnesses reported a car swerving into oncoming lanes in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Victoria Road.

Police spotted the vehicle near Grange Road and Starwood Drive as it was pulling into a driveway.

“The driver exited the vehicle and stumbled. He had an odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath and was exhibiting signs of impairment,” police said.

“The male was arrested and taken to the police station to provide breath samples which confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.”

While searching the car, police said officers found over 12 grams of cocaine divided into 13 individual baggies and prescription tranquillizers.

A 23-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, two counts of trafficking, driving while suspended, and novice driving having alcohol in his system.

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused, who has not been identified, has been held in custody for a bail hearing.