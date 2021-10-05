Menu

Crime

Driver facing impaired charge also suspected of peddling cocaine, Guelph police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:04 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say an allegedly impaired driver is also facing cocaine trafficking charges after he was arrested early Tuesday.

Just before 4 a.m., police said witnesses reported a car swerving into oncoming lanes in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Victoria Road.

Read more: 6 arrested so far in largest fentanyl bust in Guelph police history

Police spotted the vehicle near Grange Road and Starwood Drive as it was pulling into a driveway.

“The driver exited the vehicle and stumbled. He had an odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath and was exhibiting signs of impairment,” police said.

“The male was arrested and taken to the police station to provide breath samples which confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.”

While searching the car, police said officers found over 12 grams of cocaine divided into 13 individual baggies and prescription tranquillizers.

Click to play video: 'Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID' Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID
Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID – Jul 2, 2021

A 23-year-old man is charged with impaired driving, two counts of trafficking, driving while suspended, and novice driving having alcohol in his system.

Read more: Guelph police continue to investigate weekend shooting

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused, who has not been identified, has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

