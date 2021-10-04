Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph police continue to investigate weekend shooting

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 9:52 am
Guelph police say a man was shot on Saturday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man was shot on Saturday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are still investigating a weekend shooting that put a man in the hospital.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wellington Street and the Hanlon Expressway.

Read more: Nearly 50 charges laid during Guelph homecoming, police say

Police said on Monday that a man suffered a gunshot wound during an altercation between the victim and suspect.

“During the altercation, a firearm was produced and discharged, resulting in the victim’s injury,” spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Joshua Bennett was killed by ‘multiple stab wounds’ on Kitchener trail, Waterloo police say

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made but police said a dark SUV was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

