Guelph police continue to investigate weekend shooting

Guelph police say they are still investigating a weekend shooting that put a man in the hospital.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wellington Street and the Hanlon Expressway.

Police said on Monday that a man suffered a gunshot wound during an altercation between the victim and suspect.

“During the altercation, a firearm was produced and discharged, resulting in the victim’s injury,” spokesperson Scott Tracey said.

The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made but police said a dark SUV was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

