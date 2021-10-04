SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

6 arrested so far in largest fentanyl bust in Guelph police history

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 11:18 am
Guelph police say officers seized over $500,000 worth of fentanyl and other illicit drugs. View image in full screen
Guelph police say officers seized over $500,000 worth of fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Guelph police

Guelph police say they seized over $500,000 in illegal drugs and made several arrests in what they are calling the largest fentanyl bust in the service’s history.

The seven-month investigation began with an opioid overdose death and involved multiple units in the service, police said in a news release on Monday.

Read more: Toronto police seize $61M worth of drugs in takedown of alleged international drug-smuggling ring

“The investigative goal was to identify fentanyl supply chains coming into Guelph and disrupt these chains from causing further harm to our community as well as others,” police said.

“Three independent fentanyl supply chains were identified during this project and the parties responsible have been or will be arrested.”

The investigation took officers to several municipalities across southwestern Ontario, and investigators worked with other services including Toronto police, York Regional Police, Woodstock police and Waterloo Regional Police.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 15 search warrants and other judicial authorizations were issued, which led investigators to three addresses.

Search warrants were carried out at two locations in Toronto on Sept. 14 and one location in Guelph on Sept. 15.

Six people have been arrested so far and charged with 110 offences related to weapons and drug trafficking, while police have issued arrests warrants for another five men.

A man and a woman are from Guelph while the rest of the 11 are from the Toronto area, police said. The suspects range in age from 19 to 60 years old.

None of the suspects, including the ones that have yet to be arrested, were identified.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history' Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history
Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history – Jun 22, 2021

Police said they have seized 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 907 grams of crystal meth and 288 grams of cocaine that are worth about $500,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police seize fentanyl, cocaine and guns in Durham Region bust

Officers also seized one loaded sawed-off rifle with a high-capacity magazine, three handguns with ammunition, and $15,000 in Canadian currency.

“This is the largest fentanyl seizure ever by the Guelph Police Service and equates to nearly 100,000 doses taken off the street, each one having the potential to be fatal,” police said.

“Projects like this are successful because of the teamwork and tenacity of the investigators and their passion for trying to make Guelph a safer community.”

