Police lay impaired driving, drug possession charges after Guelph crash

A 54-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and cocaine possession following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, Guelph police say.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Victoria Road for reports of the crash at around 8 a.m.
Police allege the driver of one of the vehicles failed a breathalyzer test.
The man was arrested, and police say officers found a small bag of cocaine during a search of the individual.
The Guelph man has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, careless driving and possession of a controlled substance.
He will make a court appearance later this month.
2 charged with impaired driving by York police after both allegedly drove car
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS