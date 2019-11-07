Menu

Crime

Police lay impaired driving, drug possession charges after Guelph crash

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 7, 2019 10:13 am
Guelph police responded to the crash on Wednesday morning.
Guelph police responded to the crash on Wednesday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 54-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and cocaine possession following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, Guelph police say.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Victoria Road for reports of the crash at around 8 a.m.

Police allege the driver of one of the vehicles failed a breathalyzer test.

The man was arrested, and police say officers found a small bag of cocaine during a search of the individual.

The Guelph man has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, careless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

He will make a court appearance later this month.

