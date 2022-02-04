Asked for licence, woman instead hands over LCBO card in impaired driving case: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a woman who handed over an LCBO gift card to officers instead of her driver’s licence has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

In a news release on Friday, police said they pulled over a vehicle at around 2:30 a.m. after it was spotted driving erratically on the University of Guelph campus.

Read more: Guelph police charge man wanted in several downtown investigations

According to the service, after asking the driver for her licence, she instead produced an LCBO gift card while denying she had been drinking.

“However officers could detect an odour of alcohol beverage,” police said.

The woman failed a roadside breathalyzer test and further testing at the station confirmed she had more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old woman from the Orangeville area has been charged with impaired driving.

Her licence, which police managed to get a hold of, has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

She is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 22.

1:55 York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911 York Regional Police release dashcam video after driver spotted 12-year-old driving car, called 911 – May 21, 2021