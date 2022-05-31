Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Send this page to someone via email

Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner has been named as this year’s Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

Known for his roles in such films as Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard, Costner has spent the last several years portraying John Dutton in the television series Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season of production, and films in the hills and Rocky Mountains of Darby, Montana. In a news release Tuesday morning, the Calgary Stampede said this reflects Costner’s love of western heritage and culture.

Costner has attended the Calgary Stampede in the past and has also filmed near the city, for both Open Range and Let Him Go.

“I just wanted to tell you how nice it was to be selected as parade marshal,” Costner said in a news release.

“You don’t see those kind of things coming. I have a lot of fond memories of being in Calgary. It has made a big difference to me in my life to make Open Range and Let Him Go there. It’s one of the most beautiful spots and the world focuses on Calgary and the parade, which started a long time ago in celebration of western heritage.

"On July 8, I'll be there and I'm really honoured to be a part of what you have done for so long and carry on a tradition. See you at the parade."

Costner is also a musician. His country-rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West will perform at The Big Four Roadhouse on Friday, July 8.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin Costner to help kick off the return of the Calgary Stampede Parade on Friday, July 8,” said Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Calgary Stampede board.

“What he represents, through his work and organic love of the modern west, is paralleled in the essence and values of the Calgary Stampede.”

There have been a few other parade marshals in years past with connections to Hollywood, including Bing Crosby (1959), Walt Disney (1965) and William Shatner (2014).

The 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade will also welcome third-generation rancher John Scott as honourary parade marshal. Scott’s company John Scott Productions is also heavily involved in the local film industry. For more than 50 years, the company has showcased southern Alberta on the small and big screens.

John Scott Productions has been part of seven Oscar-winning films. Scott himself is also a horse wrangler, stunt coordinator and horse and livestock supplier.

The Calgary Stampede also wants to recognize the past two parade marshals, who were selected as representatives despite the absence of a full parade over the last two years. Katari Right Hand (2021 marshal) and Filipe Masetti Leite (2020) will both be riding in this year’s parade.

The 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8. You can watch the parade live on Global Calgary’s website. It will also be broadcast live on Global Calgary’s television station.

Officials with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth are promising a pre-pandemic event at this year’s Calgary Stampede.