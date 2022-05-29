Menu

Flooding in Manitoba recipe for annoying mosquito season

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba flooding a recipe for an annoying mosquito season' Manitoba flooding a recipe for an annoying mosquito season
Manitoba's overland flooding conditions this spring has experts warning we could see more mosquitoes this summer.

It’s been weeks of major overland flooding in many parts of Manitoba. All the standing water in flooded fields, ditches and backyards could create an irritating summer of mosquitos.

“If there’s water, chances of mosquitos are there,” says Taz Stuart an Entomologist.

Read more: ‘An extensive larviciding program is anticipated’: Winnipeg starts up mosquito clearing operations

“Once it gets hot and warm and all this water is still around, yes, there could be an increase in nuisance and vector mosquitoes further into the summer.”

He says Manitobans have been lucky to see less mosquitoes in the past few years, though it was due to drought conditions.

Campground owner James Katsabanis says he’s seen the pesky bugs come back already and with vengeance.

“I knew it was coming, with all this moisture everywhere,” Katsabanis, who owns Debonair Campground near St. Malo, told Global News.

“About two or three seasons ago we had almost zero mosquitos and then last year they started coming back in force and this year I think they’re going to be even worse.”

He’s already counted at least 40 bug bites on himself in just two days.

“It was on the to-do list this week to call somebody to get some fogging done.”

Fogging for mosquitos in Winnipeg isn’t something the city has committed to just yet. According to their website, the mosquito count must reach a certain population threshold before they decide to fog. However, earlier this month they began their larviciding program.

Stuart reminds people to take steps to protect themselves such as wearing bug spray and removing standing water in their backyards.

