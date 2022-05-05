‘An extensive larviciding program is anticipated’: Winnipeg starts up mosquito clearing operations

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s insect control season is officially underway.

The city said it’s deploying a targeted, environmentally friendly program that’ll hit mosquitos before they reach maturity.

According to the city’s insect control superintendent, David Wade, this year’s weather will impact how many bloodsuckers Winnipeggers might see this summer.

As of now, the amount of standing water points to more mosquitos hatching this spring.

“Above normal winter precipitation has resulted in standing water in ditches and low-lying areas in fields and forests. As the spring mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the standing water, an extensive larviciding program is anticipated,” he said.

So far, insect clearing operations are two weeks behind, but that doesn’t mean mosquitoes have a head start.

“The only reason we’re starting later is the weather conditions and those weather conditions will also impact the mosquitoes hatching,” said Wade. “We’re just now starting to see some hatching.”

To help keep the city mosquito-free, homeowners are encouraged to remove standing water from their properties.

