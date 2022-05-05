Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘An extensive larviciding program is anticipated’: Winnipeg starts up mosquito clearing operations

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 5:45 pm
File photo of mosquito. View image in full screen
File photo of mosquito. File

Winnipeg’s insect control season is officially underway.

The city said it’s deploying a targeted, environmentally friendly program that’ll hit mosquitos before they reach maturity.

Read more: Late snowfall in Manitoba delays mosquito season, could reduce wasps, experts say

According to the city’s insect control superintendent, David Wade, this year’s weather will impact how many bloodsuckers Winnipeggers might see this summer.

As of now, the amount of standing water points to more mosquitos hatching this spring.

Read more: Manitoba researchers using federal funding to look for mosquito-, tick-borne viruses

“Above normal winter precipitation has resulted in standing water in ditches and low-lying areas in fields and forests. As the spring mosquitoes have begun to hatch in the standing water, an extensive larviciding program is anticipated,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

So far, insect clearing operations are two weeks behind, but that doesn’t mean mosquitoes have a head start.

Read more: Manitoba’s hot, dry conditions ideal for West Nile-carrying mosquitoes, Manitoba Health says

“The only reason we’re starting later is the weather conditions and those weather conditions will also impact the mosquitoes hatching,” said Wade. “We’re just now starting to see some hatching.”

To help keep the city mosquito-free, homeowners are encouraged to remove standing water from their properties.

Click to play video: 'How will spring snow impact mosquito season in Manitoba?' How will spring snow impact mosquito season in Manitoba?
How will spring snow impact mosquito season in Manitoba? – Apr 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
insects tagMosquito Season taginsect clearing tagManitoba mosquitos tagManitoba mosquitos 2022 tagmosquito clearing operations tagmosquitos 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers