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Environment

Grizzly bear sighting in Lions Bay has experts divided. Is it a black bear?

By Amy Judd & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 7:00 pm
1 min read
The grizzly bear spotted in the Lions Bay area.
The grizzly bear spotted in the Lions Bay area. Lions Bay Search and Rescue
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A warning issued by Lions Bay Search and Rescue has divided bear experts.

On Monday, search and rescue issued a warning about a young male grizzly bear seen in the area.

The organization said it consulted a bear guide before issuing the warning, but a member of the Grizzly Bear Foundation believes the bear is not a grizzly.

“It can be challenging but we ran it by some experts and some biologists and bear viewing guides, and it’s clearly a black bear,” Nicholas Scapillati said.

“Some of the easiest ways to tell are the big ears. Black bears have bigger ears, whereas grizzly bears have these short, sort of cute little ears. Grizzly bears also have a bigger dished face and that can change depending on the age and things like that.”

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Click to play video: 'Lions Bay grizzly sighting prompts warning'
Lions Bay grizzly sighting prompts warning

Scapillati said grizzly bears also have a hump on the back of their front shoulders, which helps them dig.

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He said this bear doesn’t have that hump.

While this bear may not be a grizzly bear, Scapillati said grizzly bears are already being seen returning to areas around Squamish as they reclaim parts of their historic range.

“I’m excited that the public is out there; they’re engaged,” he said.

“A bear is such an exciting thing to see in the wild.”

People are advised to give bears space, carry bear spray, manage attractants, keep dogs leashed and not yell at them.

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