Manitoba’s hot, dry conditions ideal for West Nile-carrying mosquitoes: Manitoba Health

Send this page to someone via email

This summer’s hot, dry weather has made life difficult for many Manitobans, but unfortunately, it’s created ideal conditions for a particularly dangerous type of pest.

According to Manitoba Health, the conditions are perfect for Culex tarsalis mosquitoes, which have been known to carry the West Nile virus.

The province said the mosquitoes have been looking for water to lay their eggs, and since many of their preferred locations have dried up, they’re now heading to small rivers and creeks.

Although there’s currently a low risk for potential human exposure to West Nile, the City of Winnipeg will be doing larval control in a number of these areas later this week, including Omand’s Creek, Sturgeon Creek and the Seine River.

Story continues below advertisement

No human cases of the virus have been identified in Manitoba yet, although July and August mark the historical high-risk period for human exposure.

More info about the virus, prevention and weekly mosquito trap counts is available on the province’s website.

0:37 City of Winnipeg to provide additional mosquito surveillance City of Winnipeg to provide additional mosquito surveillance – Jun 28, 2021