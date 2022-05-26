Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver due to sexual assault allegation

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers said the move to release wide receiver Jalen Saunders on Wednesday was due to an allegation of sexual assault.

In a statement to Global News Thursday night, the football club said it was made aware of the alleged assault via social media.

“Immediately, our club advised the individual who came forward to notify the Winnipeg Police,” the statement reads. “At the same time, we began our internal review of the off-the-field incident, following the CFL policy of violence against women.”

The Bombers said after the review was completed, Saunders was immediately released.

“The Winnipeg Football Club takes violence against women and sexual assault seriously, and thanks the individuals for coming forward on this.”

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police Thursday night, but were unable to confirm the incident or whether Saunders has been charged.

Saunders was signed to a two-year contract by the Bombers last month and has missed the last two seasons due to injury.