Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver due to sexual assault allegation

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 11:21 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers said the move to release wide receiver Jalen Saunders on Wednesday was due to an allegation of sexual assault.

In a statement to Global News Thursday night, the football club said it was made aware of the alleged assault via social media.

“Immediately, our club advised the individual who came forward to notify the Winnipeg Police,” the statement reads. “At the same time, we began our internal review of the off-the-field incident, following the CFL policy of violence against women.”

Trending Stories

The Bombers said after the review was completed, Saunders was immediately released.

“The Winnipeg Football Club takes violence against women and sexual assault seriously, and thanks the individuals for coming forward on this.”

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police Thursday night, but were unable to confirm the incident or whether Saunders has been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Saunders was signed to a two-year contract by the Bombers last month and has missed the last two seasons due to injury.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagSexual Assault tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagJalen Saunders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers