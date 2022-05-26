Menu

Sports

CFL, CFLPA reach another tentative deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2022 4:37 pm
CFL football seen during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats opening day training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, May 19, 2022. View image in full screen
CFL football seen during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats opening day training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Canadian Press

The CFL and CFL Players’ Association have reached another tentative agreement.

According to a league source, the two sides hammered out a second agreement in principle Thursday, two days after CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league’s final offer to its players.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Read more: CFL players reject new collective bargaining agreement with league: reports

The CFL took to social media Thursday afternoon to say it had been informed by the CFLPA that players are voting on a tentative agreement.

The new agreement is pending ratification by both the CFL Players’ Association membership and league’s board of governors. According to the source, the players will vote on the deal Thursday night.

Trending Stories

Read more: CFL, CFL Players’ Association reach tentative collective agreement

On Monday, the players voted against a tentative deal that the union had recommend they accept.

— More to come…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
