Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL, CFL Players’ Association reach tentative collective agreement

By Dan Ralph The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2022 9:37 pm
Click to play video: 'CFL season once again on hold as CBA looms' CFL season once again on hold as CBA looms
WATCH (May 15): Four CFL teams cancelled the start of training camp on Sunday as contract talks between the league and its players' association have broken off, beginning the CFL's first work stoppage since 1974.

The second strike in CFL history is over.

In a message on Twitter Wednesday night, the CFL confirmed it and the CFL Players’ Association had reached a tentative agreement, subject to ratification.

Story continues below advertisement

Two sources told The Canadian Press that the two parties reached a tentative seven-year collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither side immediately offered confirmation.

Read more: CFL teams start cancelling training camp workouts after contract talks break off

The contract must still be ratified by both the CFL board of governors as well as the CFLPA membership but the expectation is players will report to their teams Thursday and go through a walkthrough.

A source said one team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, is scheduled to have a players meeting later Wednesday night.

The other source said the opening exhibition game Monday between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders will go ahead as scheduled as a result of the tentative deal.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'CFL strike looms over Calgary Stampeders’ pre-season action' CFL strike looms over Calgary Stampeders’ pre-season action
CFL strike looms over Calgary Stampeders’ pre-season action

The agreement comes four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams opted against the start of training camp hours after the previous agreement expired.

Story continues below advertisement

Talks between the league and union broke off Saturday.

Read more: CFL to table new contract offer to players association, sources say

The previous deal, originally signed in 2019 and amended for a shortened ’21 campaign, expired at midnight ET on Saturday, putting the players on the seven squads in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Players with the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders both reported to camp because they weren’t in a legal strike position, according to provincial labour laws.

But the tentative agreement comes just before the Elks and Stampeders players would’ve been in a legal strike position. On Wednesday, the CFL confirmed the players in Alberta would’ve been eligible to walk off the job at 2:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks spring combines, EE rebrand' CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks spring combines, EE rebrand
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks spring combines, EE rebrand – Mar 16, 2022

CFL players have gone on strike once, in 1974, but the situation was settled before the start of the regular season.

Story continues below advertisement

The regular season kicks off June 9 with the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary to face the Stampeders.

with files from Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
CFL tagCollective Agreement tagCFLPA tagTentative Agreement tagCFL Players' Association tagcanada sports tagRatification Vote tagCFL Players tagCFL strike tagCanada Football tagCFL contract tagcfl collective agreement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers